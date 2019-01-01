 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Remedi Plus Healing Blend CBD and Magnesium Topical Cream - 500mg

Remedi Plus Healing Blend CBD and Magnesium Topical Cream - 500mg

by Remedi Plus

Write a review
Remedi Plus Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Remedi Plus Healing Blend CBD and Magnesium Topical Cream - 500mg
Remedi Plus Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Remedi Plus Healing Blend CBD and Magnesium Topical Cream - 500mg

$63.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Remedi topical cream is a hemp-derived CBD topical cream. This is a full-spectrum product containing the full range of cannabinoids and terpenes from the hemp derived CBD oil that is infused. Lab-tested every batch. Formulated in Denver, Colorado through rigorous research and development the blend absorbs quickly, soothing your symptoms almost immediately.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Remedi Plus Logo
Join the millions of people who've discovered the benefits of CBD products for improving health and wellness. Start boosting & replenishing your skin today!