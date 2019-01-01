Remedi Plus Tattoo Recovery Cream CBD Topical Cream - 150mg
$29.99MSRP
About this product
Remedi topical cream is a hemp-derived CBD topical cream. This is a full-spectrum product containing the full range of cannabinoids and terpenes from the hemp-derived CBD oil that is infused. Lab-tested every batch. Formulated in Denver, Colorado through rigorous research and development the blend absorbs quickly, soothing your symptoms almost immediately. All Remedi CBD creams are 2 fl oz in size.
About this brand
Remedi Plus
Join the millions of people who've discovered the benefits of CBD products for improving health and wellness. Start boosting & replenishing your skin today!