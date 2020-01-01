 Loading…
  5. Bio-Diesel Pre-Roll 1g
Hybrid

Bio-Diesel Pre-Roll 1g

by Remedy

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Bio-Diesel

Bio-Diesel is an exceptional cannabis hybrid as evidenced by the 1st place title it earned at 2009’s 2nd Annual Colorado Medical Marijuana Harvest Cup. This four-way cross between Sour Diesel, Sensi Star, Original Diesel, and NYC Diesel excels at delivering both intense and balanced effects: an acute, speedy onset gravitates into numbing relaxation. The hybrid effects make this strain a reliable choice for mental and physical relief alike, so it’s no surprise that Bio-Diesel is cherished by cannabis connoisseurs.

About this brand

Remedy Logo
Grown and hand-trimmed in Las Vegas, Nevada, Remedy cannabis products are crafted to heal.