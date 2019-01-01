 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. Black Charcoal Hemp Seed Oil Soap

Black Charcoal Hemp Seed Oil Soap

by Remedy Oil

About this product

Black Charcoal – Improve the condition of your skin while cleansing using this innovative soap. Activated charcoal gently draws toxins, dirt, and bacteria from your skin to create a flawless finish. Lather up with our Hemp Seed Oil Enriched Soap Bars. Once you try our nourishing skin-loving soap bars you won’t use anything else. All of the soaps and products that are part of our skincare line are made with all-natural ingredients.

About this brand

Hi end CBD and Hemp Seed Oil brand who believes the Cannabis plant can and will heal the world.