About this product

Our Purple Demon 100 MG of Full Spectrum CBD Oil is just what the Doctor ordered after a long day at work. We infuse our handmade bath bombs with C02 cannabis full spectrum and other essential oils, ensuring your bathing experience is aromatic and calming. We also test all of our CBD products to ensure that they are safe and effective; you will not absorb any harmful chemicals, and your tub will not be stained since all of our products are made from no artificial dyes or preservatives.