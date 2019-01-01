 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. Crazy In Love Hemp Seed Oil Soap

Crazy In Love Hemp Seed Oil Soap

by Remedy Oil

Write a review
Remedy Oil Hemp CBD Bath & Body Crazy In Love Hemp Seed Oil Soap

Buy Here

About this product

Crazy in Love – There’s nothing quite like the feeling of being in love, and that wondrous emotion is captured in this fruity and floral scent. From fresh strawberry, jasmine, and tiger lily to earthy amber wood and vanilla, this variety is deliciously complex and never boring. Lather up with our Hemp Seed Oil Enriched Soap Bars. Once you try our all natural, skin-loving soap bars you won’t use anything else. All of the soaps and products that are part of our skincare line are made with all-natural ingredients.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Remedy Oil Logo
Hi end CBD and Hemp Seed Oil brand who believes the Cannabis plant can and will heal the world.