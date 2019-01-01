About this product

Type – Gold Version (Decarboxylated, then filtered. Contains only CBD, no CBDa) When the oil is extracted from the hemp plant and does not go through any other processes, we get the Raw [ 1st] version. Moving forward, the oil is heated in a lab to extract CO2; a process known as decarboxylation. This “activates” all the acid version of the cannabinoids. We now have the 2nd version. The final step is filtering the oil. This removes most of the extra plant parts and turns the thick, dark paste into an orange-tinted gel substance. The oil will now have a higher concentration by volume but may contain fewer phytonutrients than the unfiltered versions.