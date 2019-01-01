 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Gold Label CBD Syringe 240-270 MG

Gold Label CBD Syringe 240-270 MG

by Remedy Oil

Write a review
Remedy Oil Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Gold Label CBD Syringe 240-270 MG

Buy Here

About this product

Type – Gold Version (Decarboxylated, then filtered. Contains only CBD, no CBDa) When the oil is extracted from the hemp plant and does not go through any other processes, we get the Raw [ 1st] version. Moving forward, the oil is heated in a lab to extract CO2; a process known as decarboxylation. This “activates” all the acid version of the cannabinoids. We now have the 2nd version. The final step is filtering the oil. This removes most of the extra plant parts and turns the thick, dark paste into an orange-tinted gel substance. The oil will now have a higher concentration by volume but may contain fewer phytonutrients than the unfiltered versions.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Remedy Oil Logo
Hi end CBD and Hemp Seed Oil brand who believes the Cannabis plant can and will heal the world.