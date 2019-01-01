About this product

Unscented Magic – For extra sensitive skin and people who rather not have any fragrance smell, The Unscented Magic soap bar is professionally formulated with all the same Hemp and Essential Oils as the rest of our bars. Lather up with our Hemp Seed Oil Enriched Soap Bars. Once you try our all natural, skin-loving soap bars you won’t use anything else. All of the soaps and products that are part of our skincare line are made with all-natural ingredients.