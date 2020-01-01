 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Gumbo Pre-Roll 1g

by Remedy

Remedy Cannabis Pre-rolls Gumbo Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

About this strain

Gumbo

Gumbo
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Getting its name from the classic bubble gum flavor, Gumbo is a perfect medicine for the evenings and has a smooth taste and finish. Gumbo is great for treatment of muscle spasms, sleeplessness, helpful with overall pain management as well as serving as an appetite stimulant.

About this brand

Remedy Logo
Grown and hand-trimmed in Las Vegas, Nevada, Remedy cannabis products are crafted to heal.