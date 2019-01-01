 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Honey Boo Caviar

by RESERVE by Cresco

About this strain

Honey Boo Boo

Honey Boo Boo

An 80% indica by DNA Genetics, Honey Boo Boo is a limited edition strain that crosses a Bubba Kush mother with a Captain Krypt OG male. With a sweet flavor that in part lends this strain her name, Honey Boo Boo deals a heavy-handed blast of euphoria that melts throughout the body. Her dense buds finish flowering after 8 to 9 weeks, and her maturation is often marked by darkened purple leaf tips.

About this brand

Connoisseur-quality cannabis demands higher expectations from consumer and cultivator alike. Focused on exclusive genetics, cultivation technique, terroir, & attention to details, RESERVE is more than cannabis - it's a lifestyle. Quietly superior, it doesn't boast or brag - it simply is.