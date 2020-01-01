 Loading…
  5. Cactus Cooler
Hybrid

Cactus Cooler

by Resin Rancher's

Resin Rancher's Cannabis Flower Cactus Cooler

About this product

About this strain

Cactus Cooler

Cactus Cooler

Cactus Cooler is a sativa-dominant strain that’s said to be a cross between Blue Dream and OG Kush. The sativa in Cactus Cooler lends an upbeat cerebral kick to help you stay focused and productive throughout the day, while the OG boosts the senses with buzzing euphoria. With notes of sharp lemon and sweet wildflowers, Cactus Cooler takes after both parents in its fragrance.

About this brand

