 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Colorado Chem
Hybrid

Colorado Chem

by Resinate

Write a review
Resinate Cannabis Flower Colorado Chem

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Resinate Logo

About this strain

Colorado Chem

Colorado Chem
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Colorado Chem is a hybrid strain that took 2nd place in the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review