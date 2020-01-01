About this product

Glass Chillum packed with .3G of your favorite strains. Strawberry Glue is the product of a diverse dank breeding experiment. Crossing the rare, bursting-with-flavor Strawbanana Cream with the stickiest of Goji Glue specimens gave rise to one very tasty hybrid cocktail. Strawberry Glue will make your mouth water with her sweet berry flavor. Just a few tokes and this gooey ganja will ease you into a long-lasting, relaxing high for both the mind and body.