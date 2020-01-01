 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Tangerine Dream Pre-Roll 1g
Hybrid

Tangerine Dream Pre-Roll 1g

by Resinate

Write a review
Resinate Cannabis Pre-rolls Tangerine Dream Pre-Roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Tangerine Dream

Tangerine Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Tangerine Dream is a sativa-leaning strain with effects that may reduce pain and increase energy. Tangerine Dream (from the illustrious Barney’s Farm) is a cross of G13, Afghani, and Neville's A5 Haze. Consuming too much Tangerine Dream may leave you stuck in the couch, as this strain was crafted to meet the demands of medical patients. Uplifting and euphoric, it provides consumers with mental clarity while deeply relaxing muscles. Tangerine Dream typically flowers in 8 to 10 weeks and features a citrusy aroma.

About this brand

Resinate Logo