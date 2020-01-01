 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Rich Oil Double Strength (1/2 fl. oz.) 700mg

by Resonance Farm

Resonance Farm Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil CBD Rich Oil Double Strength (1/2 fl. oz.) 700mg

$55.00MSRP

About this product

Resonance Farm CBD Rich Oil is a full spectrum CO2 extract of certified organic CBD rich Oregon hemp combined with organic MCT oil from coconuts. Resonance Farm CBD Rich oil is: * Guaranteed potency @ 700mg CBD per 1/2oz. bottle * Non-psychoactive * From certified organic CBD rich hemp grown in the cascade foothills, Oregon * Proprietary CO2 extraction method * Full Spectrum extract with COAs online * Tested by Pixis Labs * Two certified organic ingredients * Edible & topical * Made in Oregon * Meets the highest quality testing standards for Hemp products in the USA Resonance Farm CBD Rich oil is grown and processed by us in the Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our product has been tested to meet strict Oregon state requirements for purity and potency. Our CO2 extract is formulated with fractionated coconut oil, MCT(medium-chain triglycerides). The final oil has a mellow, cannabis taste that is very approachable. All inquiries welcome. Please contact us through our webpage www.resonancefarm.com.

Resonance Farm is a fully integrated company which grows and processes its own certified organic hemp in Oregon