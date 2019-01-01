 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
GOODNIGHT SLEEP LOTION

by Resonant Botanicals

$55.00MSRP

About this product

Resonant Botanicals’ Goodnight Sleep Lotion was created to help you get to sleep quickly, stay asleep and wake refreshed. It is scientifically and artfully designed to rapidly soothe aggravated neural pathways and calm your mind and body. This rich emollient lotion contains potent herbal extracts, terpenes, essential oils, Hemp Extract and Magnesium to promoted deep uninterrupted sleep.

About this brand

Natural, organic, hand-made CBD lotions and creams to help relieve pain, anxiety, sleeplessness and more.