Resonant Botanicals’ Goodnight Sleep Lotion was created to help you get to sleep quickly, stay asleep and wake refreshed. It is scientifically and artfully designed to rapidly soothe aggravated neural pathways and calm your mind and body. This rich emollient lotion contains potent herbal extracts, terpenes, essential oils, Hemp Extract and Magnesium to promoted deep uninterrupted sleep.