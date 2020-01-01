 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CERTIFED USA HEMP Restore BALANCE™ Hemp Oil Extract

by Restorative Botanicals

Restorative Botanicals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CERTIFED USA HEMP Restore BALANCE™ Hemp Oil Extract

About this product

Restore BALANCE™ Hemp Oil Extract – Blending the best functions of extracted hemp and black cumin seed oils into a daily supplement that provides balanced systemic support for the body’s interconnected physiological systems. Organically grown right here in Colorado, Certified Hemp! Restore BALANCE provides a great way to enjoy daily servings of both hemp extract oil and black cumin seed oil. Use once or twice per day. All the benefits of Hemp Oil Extract and Black Cumin Seed Oil in one functional and naturally flavored supplement blend. No added sugar or artificial sweeteners. Available Sizes: 0.33 oz (10 ml – 100mg) – 1 fl oz (30 ml-300mg) – 2 fl oz (60 ml-600mg) – 4 fl oz (120 ml-1200mg) – 8 fl oz (240 ml-2400mg).

About this brand

At Restorative Botanicals™ our PASSION is to make and sell effective and affordable Hemp extract infused herbal products that provide calming relief and promote an overall sense of health and wellbeing.* Our hemp is ORGANIC, Certified Colorado Hemp. Our nourishing and transforming blends of Organically grown, Co2 extracted hemp oil once formulated with natural and organic essential oils and hydrating base creams are incredibly emollient, yummy smelling, delish to eat and extremely functional! Restorative Botanicals’ topically applied creams and salves provide fast relief while energizing the body’s natural renewal processes.* Our oil blends and Bolder Caramels are calming, nutritious and delicious. Soft Gels, Massage Oil, Hemp Infused Coffee Beans, Bolder Caramels, Standard and 6x formulations, and of course the Hemp Shot (amazing blended into smoothies, coffees, yogurt, ice cream, and so so much more)... Now in sizes for all to enjoy at home, not just in their favorite smoothie bar! Unlock the natural health benefits of the remarkable hemp plant, reset your Endocannabinoid System and bring yourself back to Homeostasis with our full spectrum Restore™ hemp oil extract infusions, fast acting relief creams and salves, soft gels, massage oil, and super food products legal in 50 states. Restorative Botanicals Organically grown and certified.