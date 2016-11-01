Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
Restore CALM™ Hemp Oil Extract Blend is formulated to help support health and well-being. This blend combines naturally occurring cannabinoids from hemp oil extracts, emulsified in fractionated MCT coconut oil, organic sunflower seed oil, and natural Mint Chocolate, Cinnamon Spice or Chai flavors. Available Sizes: .33 fl oz (10 ml) – 1 fl oz (30 ml) – 2 fl oz (60 ml) – 4 fl oz (120 ml) – 8 fl oz (240 ml).
on November 1st, 2016
Amazing! I am so happy to have found this CBD, Hemp oil from Restorative Botanicals. Finally a product that tastes good and worked! The spice flavor is super yummy. I've been using this CBD Hemp oil for over a month and feel better without feeling sleepy.