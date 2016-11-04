Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Restore CELL Defense™ Hemp Oil Extract by Restorative Botanicals is a well-balanced blend of extracted hemp oil with naturally occurring cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and other natural herbal oils formulated to support general health and wellness. Available Sizes: .33 fl oz (10 ml) – 1 fl oz (30 ml) – 2 fl oz (60 ml) – 4 fl oz (120 ml) – 8 fl oz (240 ml).
on November 4th, 2016
Cell Defense has been helping me to over all feel healthy. It's flavor is mild. I use it juice's and coffee in the morning. Great product.