Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Advanced blend of hemp extract and hemp seed oil (with 6x more extract than Restore PURE™) provides an advanced hemp oil supplement serving in 5 – 15 drops. With a fresh, robust and naturally herbaceous flavor, this oil blend provides advanced supplemental support to the body’s endocannabinoid systems. Restore PURE6 provides higher concentrations of the functional hemp compounds allowing for smaller serving sizes to be consumed than with other hemp oil supplements. Available Sizes: 0.33 oz (10ml – 600 mg) – 1 fl oz (30 ml – 1800mg) – 2 fl oz (60 ml – 3600mg) – 4 fl oz (120 ml – 7200mg).
on October 25th, 2016
This is high CBD and because it is 6X I only need to use this in the am, and I feel good and am clear headed all day. Love it!