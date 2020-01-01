Chef inspired baking mixes for use with Cannabis Oil. ReTreat is dispelling the archetypical 'edible' offering by heightening the culinary experience. Using the finest ingredients our premium baking mixes are gluten free, diary free, Non GMO, and vegan friendly. Focusing on creating dependable experiences with your choosen Cannabis oil. ReTreat is dedicated to delivering on taste, discretion, and reliable experiences. See our website for our Cannabis oil dosing chart.