Chocolate Chunk Sandwich Cookies with Peanut Butter Filling
by Titans Kind
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$24.99MSRP
ReTreat baking mixes are crafted specifically for use with your preferred cannabis oil. Our premium mixes are gluten free, dairy free, Non GMO, and vegan friendly. When crafting our recipes we pair natural ingredients with uncompromising flavor and consistency. They are easy to use and are designed and tested for consistent portioning. See our cannabis oil dosing chart on our website. https://retreatibles.com
Be the first to review this product.