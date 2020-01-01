 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
ReTreat 3 Pack Gluten Free Baking Mixes for use with your Cannabis Oil

by ReTreat Edibles

$24.99MSRP

About this product

ReTreat baking mixes are crafted specifically for use with your preferred cannabis oil. Our premium mixes are gluten free, dairy free, Non GMO, and vegan friendly. When crafting our recipes we pair natural ingredients with uncompromising flavor and consistency. They are easy to use and are designed and tested for consistent portioning. See our cannabis oil dosing chart on our website. https://retreatibles.com

About this brand

Chef inspired baking mixes for use with Cannabis Oil. ReTreat is dispelling the archetypical 'edible' offering by heightening the culinary experience. Using the finest ingredients our premium baking mixes are gluten free, diary free, Non GMO, and vegan friendly. Focusing on creating dependable experiences with your choosen Cannabis oil. ReTreat is dedicated to delivering on taste, discretion, and reliable experiences. See our website for our Cannabis oil dosing chart.