 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. 1:1 Vegan Retreats Gummies 100mg 10-pack

1:1 Vegan Retreats Gummies 100mg 10-pack

by Retreats Edibles

Write a review
Retreats Edibles Edibles Candy 1:1 Vegan Retreats Gummies 100mg 10-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

We’ve made our BEST SELLER into a softer, chewier VEGAN option! Same fruit puree formula as our Classic Retreats except these are made chewy by incorporating agar. The one:one ratio means you’ll get multiple cannabinoids in 1 perfect edible. In this case, it’s equal parts THC & CBD. Experience the synergy of THC & CBD working together…and let us know what you think.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Retreats Edibles Logo
Welcome to your personal Retreat! Rest assured, we’ve packed all your favorites: -carefully sourced cannabis -flower extracted in-house -paired with delicious fruit purees -strain-specific varieties Our farm-to-pocket gummies come in a child-resistant reusable tin perfect for your daily adventures (& no exit bag needed). Enjoy 5 flavors in each 10pk. Passionfruit Punch - Blueberry Bliss - Strawberry Blast - Sunrise Grapefruit - La la Lychee Available in -Recreational strain-specific 10pks (5mgs each piece) -OMMP Medical 2pks (50mgs each piece) Made by Willamette Valley Alchemy, craft cannabis extractors responsible for creating award- shatters, sauces and Liquid Live Resin cartridges. Cannabis is the foundation of our recipe, each strain chosen for it's metabolic effects. In work, play, or relaxation – make it a Retreat. We'd love to connect @Retreats_wva Instagram (@Retreats_wva)