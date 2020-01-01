 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  CBD Retreats 100mg (10 Pieces, 10mg each)

by Retreats Edibles

About this product

CBD: 10mg each • THC: 0.5mg each Strain-Specific Infused with "Cherry Wine" by East Fork Cultivars ➪ Retreats Edibles is an extension of the Willamette Valley Alchemy mission: to satisfy cannabis connoisseurs with a discreet edible option. We teamed up with the top growers in Oregon to source top-shelf material to extract premium concentrates in Eugene, Oregon. Dosed to perfection in our kitchen before being hand poured into custom WVA molds. Consistency is Key! Our gummies are shaped like the Willamette Valley to honor the bountiful state of Oregon. Build Retreats into your daily routine.

About this strain

Cherry Wine

Cherry Wine
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.

About this brand

Gourmet adult fruit gummies made by the award-winning extractors Willamette Valley Alchemy. Handmade in Eugene, Oregon.