About this product

CBD: 10mg each • THC: 0.5mg each Strain-Specific Infused with "Cherry Wine" by East Fork Cultivars ➪ Retreats Edibles is an extension of the Willamette Valley Alchemy mission: to satisfy cannabis connoisseurs with a discreet edible option. We teamed up with the top growers in Oregon to source top-shelf material to extract premium concentrates in Eugene, Oregon. Dosed to perfection in our kitchen before being hand poured into custom WVA molds. Consistency is Key! Our gummies are shaped like the Willamette Valley to honor the bountiful state of Oregon. Build Retreats into your daily routine.