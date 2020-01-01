1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Hybrid: 5mg each (10-Pieces) Strain-Specific Infused with "Black Widow" by Trichome Farms ➪ Retreats Edibles is an extension of the Willamette Valley Alchemy mission: to satisfy cannabis connoisseurs with a discreet edible option. We teamed up with the top growers in Oregon to source top-shelf material to extract premium concentrates in Eugene, Oregon. Dosed to perfection in our kitchen before being hand poured into custom WVA molds. Consistency is Key! Our gummies are shaped like the Willamette Valley to honor the bountiful state of Oregon. Build Retreats into your daily routine.
Be the first to review this product.
Originally created by legendary breeder Shantibaba when he was co-owner of Green House Seeds, Black Widow was then known as White Widow. When Shantibaba left GHS and found Mr. Nice Seeds, he took the original Brazilian sativa mother and South Indian indica-dominant hybrid father with him to recreate his world renowned White Widow seeds. Because GHS and others were selling seeds with the name White Widow, he changed the name to Black Widow to create a distinction between them. Black Widow is now considered by many to be the only “true” White Widow available in seed form, as Mr. Nice is the lone seed breeder to possess the original parental genetics.