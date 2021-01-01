Hybrid Retreats Gummies 50mg 2-pack
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
A more concentrated version of the Willamette Valley Alchemy gummies that now comes in a 2 pack and lower price, but with still the same total cannabinoids. Infused with distillate, these gummies have a potent euphoric, heady effect. Flavors (1 each) Strawberry Blast and Passionfruit Punch. Ingredients: Glucose Syrup, Puree (Strawberry, Passionfruit), Gelatin, Citric Acid, Coconut Oil, Natural Flavoring, Cannabis Extract, Pectin Contains: Coconut
About this brand
Retreats Edibles
