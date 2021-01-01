 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Hybrid Retreats Gummies 50mg 2-pack

Hybrid Retreats Gummies 50mg 2-pack

by Retreats Edibles

Write a review
Retreats Edibles Edibles Candy Hybrid Retreats Gummies 50mg 2-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A more concentrated version of the Willamette Valley Alchemy gummies that now comes in a 2 pack and lower price, but with still the same total cannabinoids. Infused with distillate, these gummies have a potent euphoric, heady effect. Flavors (1 each) Strawberry Blast and Passionfruit Punch. Ingredients: Glucose Syrup, Puree (Strawberry, Passionfruit), Gelatin, Citric Acid, Coconut Oil, Natural Flavoring, Cannabis Extract, Pectin Contains: Coconut

About this brand

Retreats Edibles Logo
Welcome to your personal Retreat! Rest assured, we’ve packed all your favorites: -carefully sourced cannabis -flower extracted in-house -paired with delicious fruit purees -strain-specific varieties Our farm-to-pocket gummies come in a child-resistant reusable tin perfect for your daily adventures (& no exit bag needed). Enjoy 5 flavors in each 10pk. Passionfruit Punch - Blueberry Bliss - Strawberry Blast - Sunrise Grapefruit - La la Lychee Available in -Recreational strain-specific 10pks (5mgs each piece) -OMMP Medical 2pks (50mgs each piece) Made by Willamette Valley Alchemy, craft cannabis extractors responsible for creating award- shatters, sauces and Liquid Live Resin cartridges. Cannabis is the foundation of our recipe, each strain chosen for it's metabolic effects. In work, play, or relaxation – make it a Retreat. We'd love to connect @Retreats_wva Instagram (@Retreats_wva)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review