  Indica Retreats 50MG (10 PIECES, 5mg each)

Indica Retreats 50MG (10 PIECES, 5mg each)

by Retreats Edibles

About this product

Indica: 5mg each (10-Pieces) Strain-Specific Infused with "Gelateria" by Fox Hollow Flora ➪ Retreats Edibles is an extension of the Willamette Valley Alchemy mission: to satisfy cannabis connoisseurs with a discreet edible option. We teamed up with the top growers in Oregon to source top-shelf material to extract premium concentrates in Eugene, Oregon. Dosed to perfection in our kitchen before being hand poured into custom WVA molds. Consistency is Key! Our gummies are shaped like the Willamette Valley to honor the bountiful state of Oregon. Build Retreats into your daily routine.

About this strain

Gelato

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.

About this brand

Gourmet adult fruit gummies made by the award-winning extractors Willamette Valley Alchemy. Handmade in Eugene, Oregon.