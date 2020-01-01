 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Sativa Retreats 50MG (10 PIECES, 5mg each)

Sativa Retreats 50MG (10 PIECES, 5mg each)

by Retreats Edibles

Write a review
Retreats Edibles Edibles Candy Sativa Retreats 50MG (10 PIECES, 5mg each)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Sativa 5mg Pieces (10-Piece) Strain-Specific: "Durban Poison" Grown by Phillips Field Facility ➪ Retreats Edibles is an extension of the Willamette Valley Alchemy mission: to satisfy cannabis connoisseurs with a discreet edible option. We teamed up with the top growers in Oregon to source top-shelf material to extract premium concentrates in Eugene, Oregon. Dosed to perfection in our kitchen before being hand poured into custom WVA molds. Consistency is Key! Our gummies are shaped like the Willamette Valley to honor the bountiful state of Oregon. Build Retreats into your daily routine.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Durban Poison

Durban Poison
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

About this brand

Retreats Edibles Logo
Gourmet adult fruit gummies made by the award-winning extractors Willamette Valley Alchemy. Handmade in Eugene, Oregon.