Glass Apple is an award-winning strain from The Dandelion Co. out of Boulder, CO. This cross of Pineapple Express and Glass Slipper won Best Hybrid at the 2013 Rooster Classic. Having the aroma of freshly-cut Granny Smith apples and offering well-rounded sativa-dominant effects, Glass Apple firmly lands in a sweet spot for consumers seeking a functional buzz while boosting energy and cannabinoid intake.