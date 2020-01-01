 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
350mg Green Tea Facial Cleanser

by Revive CBD

Revive CBD Hemp CBD Bath & Body 350mg Green Tea Facial Cleanser

$65.00MSRP

Non-Foaming Gentle Cleanser with Green Tea, Honey, and Aloe Vera Our all natural, Green Tea Facial Cleanser is perfect for delicate, sensitive facial skin that requires the nourishing effects of proven soothers like Organic Honey, Grapeseed Oil and Aloe Vera while lightly whisking away dirt with gentle clarifiers like pure Organic Green Tea, Organic Lavender and Witch Hazel Water for a non-drying, purifying face wash experience. Powerful all natural Hemp CBD combined with Organic Willow Bark, Organic Rosemary and pure Organic Neem Oil provide beneficial anti-inflammatory, cooling effects to fragile skin during the removal of dead skin cells, to reveal the clean, luminous look beneath. Organic Chamomile along with Lactose and Vitamins A, C and E deliver an extra-brightening and refining end to a cleanse that is ideal for mature or sensitive care-focused lines in need of daily renewing and rejuvenating properties. Gluten Free with No Added Parabens or Phthalates

About this brand

Revive CBD specializes in a seed to heart process, allowing us the ability to deliver the highest quality CBD products. Each of our organic products is handcrafted with you in mind providing a natural alternative to medicine. Revive CBD helps you reduce pain and manage stress, reduce anxiety, soothe tight muscles, and improve sleep quality. Revive CBD Oil is 100% CBD Isolate CBD Oil infused with 100% organic and MCT Oil.