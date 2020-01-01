 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Broad Spectrum Vegan Drops – 10mg

by Revive CBD

Revive CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Broad Spectrum Vegan Drops – 10mg

$55.00MSRP

About this product

Finally, sweet CBD relief for those wary of taking alternative forms. Not only are these CBD Gummies good for you, they taste great too! With a range of strengths and flavors, we’ve got the perfect dose of delicious CBD to satisfy your needs. Our CBD Gummies are made with many of the same ingredients as our other products, including all-natural CBD from hemp plants grown right here in the U.S.A. By extracting and preserving pure CBD isolate, we are able to maintain an exact concentration of CBD in every batch. 30 count 10mg Vegan gummy drops Broad Spectrum

About this brand

Revive CBD specializes in a seed to heart process, allowing us the ability to deliver the highest quality CBD products. Each of our organic products is handcrafted with you in mind providing a natural alternative to medicine. Revive CBD helps you reduce pain and manage stress, reduce anxiety, soothe tight muscles, and improve sleep quality. Revive CBD Oil is 100% CBD Isolate CBD Oil infused with 100% organic and MCT Oil.