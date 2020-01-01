Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
No stores nearby
Revive Hemp CBD Oil Tincture is a great source for health and wellbeing. Made with 100% CBD Isolate and MCT Oil. Revive Tinctures are manufactured and tested in the United States. Revive CBD Labs is involved in the process from seed to sale 100%. Each CBD Tincture contains 30 ml and can be taken conveniently taken day or night. 0% THC | Non GMO | Made in USA | Tasteless | No Pesticides | Lab Tested Ingredients: Hemp-derived CBD Isolate, coconut oil (MCT).
Be the first to review this product.