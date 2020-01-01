 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. CBD Oil Tincture 500 mg

CBD Oil Tincture 500 mg

by Revive CBD

Write a review
Revive CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBD Oil Tincture 500 mg
Revive CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBD Oil Tincture 500 mg

$55.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Revive Hemp CBD Oil Tincture is a great source for health and wellbeing. Made with 100% CBD Isolate and MCT Oil. Revive Tinctures are manufactured and tested in the United States. Revive CBD Labs is involved in the process from seed to sale 100%. Each CBD Tincture contains 30 ml and can be taken conveniently taken day or night. 0% THC | Non GMO | Made in USA | Tasteless | No Pesticides | Lab Tested Ingredients: Hemp-derived CBD Isolate, coconut oil (MCT).

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Revive CBD Logo
Revive CBD specializes in a seed to heart process, allowing us the ability to deliver the highest quality CBD products. Each of our organic products is handcrafted with you in mind providing a natural alternative to medicine. Revive CBD helps you reduce pain and manage stress, reduce anxiety, soothe tight muscles, and improve sleep quality. Revive CBD Oil is 100% CBD Isolate CBD Oil infused with 100% organic and MCT Oil.