About this product
This CBD-rich, tasteless powder can be added to any hot or cold beverage or smoothie. It is our proprietary blend of CBD and prebiotics and is an ideal choice for relieving pain and inflammation, particularly in situations where you have concerns with being drug tested. It contains 99.9% Cannabidiol Isolate, meaning it has zero THC, and is an organic non-GMO, gluten-free prebiotic starch. To purchase, please visit: https://www.revivehemp.com/shop/revive-balance-edible-cbd/beverage-additive/
About this strain
Charlotte's Web
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.