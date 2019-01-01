About this product
Easy to swallow and take while ‘on the go,’ the CBD Softgels, like the CBD oil above, provides relief for a wide range of conditions, including both acute and chronic pain, inflammation, muscle soreness, arthritis and joint pain, migraines, PTSD, nerve pain, nausea, and insomnia. The benefit of being ‘full spectrum’ hemp extract (inside a softgel) is that it provides the entourage effect, which results in over 100 ‘identified’ compounds in the hemp plant joining forces for increased health benefits. To purchase, please visit: https://www.revivehemp.com/shop/revive-balance-edible-cbd/revivebalance-remedy-softgels/
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.