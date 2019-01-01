About this product
While we all tend to experience sleep issues from time to time, a number of people struggle with serious sleep disorders and cannot seem to find a cure or a remedy. Finding the right treatment for your sleep disorder is not easy, however, as many people seek out natural remedies to avoid the pitfalls of potentially addictive sleeping pills and their drowsy after effects. This is where our Sleep Hemp Extract CBD Oil comes in, it helps to manage stress and anxiety (a leading cause of insomnia), chronic pain relief, sleep apnea, REM behavior disorder, depression, PTSD, restless leg syndrome, and many other serious physical and psychological issues. And it’s a non-addictive, non-drowsy solution that can be taken every day. To purchase, please visit: https://www.revivehemp.com/shop/revive-balance-edible-cbd/revivebalance-sleep/
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Charlotte's Web
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.