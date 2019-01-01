About this product
This CBD-rich topical lotion targets minor aches and pains associated with joints and muscles, including arthritis, backaches, tendonitis, strains, joint pain and many other discomforts caused by inflammation. For external use only -- not recommended for open wounds or burns. It has A light scent in either fresh citrus blossom or relaxing lavender. To purchase, please visit: https://www.revivehemp.com/shop/revive-therapy-topical-cbd/revivetherapy-muscle-recovery-gel/
About this strain
Charlotte's Web
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.