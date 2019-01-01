 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
REVIVEtherapy™ Active Relief CBD Lotion

by Revive Hemp

$49.00MSRP

About this product

This CBD-rich topical lotion targets minor aches and pains associated with joints and muscles, including arthritis, backaches, tendonitis, strains, joint pain and many other discomforts caused by inflammation. For external use only -- not recommended for open wounds or burns. It has A light scent in either fresh citrus blossom or relaxing lavender. To purchase, please visit: https://www.revivehemp.com/shop/revive-therapy-topical-cbd/revivetherapy-muscle-recovery-gel/

About this strain

Charlotte's Web

Charlotte's Web
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns. 

About this brand

Revive Hemp was born out of the desire to change the way people care for themselves. We were taking CBD, and noticing profound changes in our own personal health, athletic performance, and well-being. Bottom line: we were able to reduce or eliminate pharmaceuticals from our lives, and decided we wanted to share CBD with as many people as we could. Since opening in early 2016, we have had hundreds of people write or call to tell us how our CBD has had a positive impact on their life, and the lives of their friends and family. It is humbling and thrilling to be a part of this paradigm shift in how people are choosing to care for their physical and psychological needs. We believe CBD should be safe and should be affordable. We believe CBD can change the face of healthcare.