Hybrid

4 Kings Live Resin 1g

by Revolution Enterprises

Revolution Enterprises Concentrates Solvent 4 Kings Live Resin 1g

About this strain

4 Kings

4 Kings

Coming from Exotic Genetix, 4 Kings is an indica-dominant cross of a female Los Angeles OG Kush and their own Triple OG. A kush lover's dream, its thick flavor is backed by a citrus punch, and it'll coat your throat with pine and earthy flavors. 4 Kings is known to start off with energy and euphoria and then level out into sedation and relaxation. Make sure to have your favorite snacks nearby.

About this brand

Revolution Enterprises is comprised of smart, passionate professionals who share a sense of obligation to implement the highest policy and procedure standards in cannabis markets worldwide. Mission: We cultivate health through the science of cannabis. Vision: Our responsibility is to foster a world where society fully understands the science of cannabis and its medicinal risks and benefits, cannabis businesses uplift communities both economically and socially, people are free to make educated decisions for their own health, and the efficacy of cannabis is maintained through highly regulated and controlled markets.