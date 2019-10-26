Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Bermuda Triangle by Revolution Enterprises
on October 26th, 2019
Picked this up at HCI. It clocks in at 29.97% THC. The taste and cure were not the best but the effects are out of this world cerebral with a body high to go along. Don't plan on getting much done after smoking this. This is a strain that I am glad I bought but one I will most likely not keep as a regular. I felt the price point was a little high at $62 an eighth.