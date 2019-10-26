 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bermuda Triangle

by Revolution Enterprises

About this product

Bermuda Triangle by Revolution Enterprises

ldkeeling

Picked this up at HCI. It clocks in at 29.97% THC. The taste and cure were not the best but the effects are out of this world cerebral with a body high to go along. Don't plan on getting much done after smoking this. This is a strain that I am glad I bought but one I will most likely not keep as a regular. I felt the price point was a little high at $62 an eighth.

About this brand

Revolution Enterprises is comprised of smart, passionate professionals who share a sense of obligation to implement the highest policy and procedure standards in cannabis markets worldwide. Mission: We cultivate health through the science of cannabis. Vision: Our responsibility is to foster a world where society fully understands the science of cannabis and its medicinal risks and benefits, cannabis businesses uplift communities both economically and socially, people are free to make educated decisions for their own health, and the efficacy of cannabis is maintained through highly regulated and controlled markets.