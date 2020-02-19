Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Blueberry Clementine by Revolution Enterprises
on February 19th, 2020
The smell alone will give you euphoria.
on January 5th, 2020
This is my favorite strain, hands down. Gentle, balanced high, nice flavor, and doesn’t make this noob cough relentlessly. Great mood elevation, body pain relief, and cerebral buzz. Try it if you can!
on November 22nd, 2019
AMAZING STRAIN! I love everything about this bud. The smell is deep with fruity floral notes. The buds are bright green with some red hues and crystal like crazy. The taste is like none other. On inhale it’s more of the blueberry notes and then you get more citrus as you exhale. Onset of the high was almost instantaneous! Great for pain, depression and insomnia. 10/10