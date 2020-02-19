 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blueberry Clementine

Blueberry Clementine

by Revolution Enterprises

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Revolution Enterprises Cannabis Flower Blueberry Clementine

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Blueberry Clementine by Revolution Enterprises

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

Audiogarden

The smell alone will give you euphoria.

chicago_nameless

This is my favorite strain, hands down. Gentle, balanced high, nice flavor, and doesn’t make this noob cough relentlessly. Great mood elevation, body pain relief, and cerebral buzz. Try it if you can!

Rain1jjj

AMAZING STRAIN! I love everything about this bud. The smell is deep with fruity floral notes. The buds are bright green with some red hues and crystal like crazy. The taste is like none other. On inhale it’s more of the blueberry notes and then you get more citrus as you exhale. Onset of the high was almost instantaneous! Great for pain, depression and insomnia. 10/10

About this brand

Revolution Enterprises Logo
Revolution Enterprises is comprised of smart, passionate professionals who share a sense of obligation to implement the highest policy and procedure standards in cannabis markets worldwide. Mission: We cultivate health through the science of cannabis. Vision: Our responsibility is to foster a world where society fully understands the science of cannabis and its medicinal risks and benefits, cannabis businesses uplift communities both economically and socially, people are free to make educated decisions for their own health, and the efficacy of cannabis is maintained through highly regulated and controlled markets.