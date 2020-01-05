Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Cookies and Cream by Revolution Enterprises
on January 5th, 2020
Fire. The smell is amazing.. The high is long lasting.. Very tasty. This was the first time having this strain and i was blown away.... Def recommend for any long time smoker...
Bred by Exotic Genetix, Cookies and Cream is a hybrid cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup.