Cookies and Cream

by Revolution Enterprises

5.01
Revolution Enterprises Cannabis Flower Cookies and Cream

About this product

Cookies and Cream by Revolution Enterprises

1 customer review

5.01

Ghllt

Fire. The smell is amazing.. The high is long lasting.. Very tasty. This was the first time having this strain and i was blown away.... Def recommend for any long time smoker...

About this strain

Cookies and Cream

Cookies and Cream
Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene
  Myrcene

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Cookies and Cream is a hybrid cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night's sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup.

About this brand

Revolution Enterprises is comprised of smart, passionate professionals who share a sense of obligation to implement the highest policy and procedure standards in cannabis markets worldwide. Mission: We cultivate health through the science of cannabis. Vision: Our responsibility is to foster a world where society fully understands the science of cannabis and its medicinal risks and benefits, cannabis businesses uplift communities both economically and socially, people are free to make educated decisions for their own health, and the efficacy of cannabis is maintained through highly regulated and controlled markets.