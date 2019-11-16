Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
Gorilla Punch by Revolution Enterprises
on November 16th, 2019
Very potent (27-30mg) mostly indica hybrid. It's has lots of Caryophyllene, a good amount of Limonene, and a bit of Myrcene. The smell is very potent and hard to contain. When smoked it's fruity, spicy, earthy, sour, and piney. This stuff is strong. Not for the novice smoker. Very euphoric. Intense relaxation through a numbing body high. I personally find it great for the evening to increase my appetite for dinner and alleviate pain. Then again before bed to put me to sleep. Serious couch lock at high doses. One of my favorite strains yet... In good company with Mag Landrace, Sojay Haze, and Jet Fuel.
on October 21st, 2019
Excellent day time strain for pain and nausea. Buds are big, beautiful and full of trichromes as well as a smooth, great taste!