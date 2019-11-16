 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Gorilla Punch

by Revolution Enterprises

About this product

Gorilla Punch by Revolution Enterprises

2 customer reviews

5.02

kind_ground_68

Very potent (27-30mg) mostly indica hybrid. It's has lots of Caryophyllene, a good amount of Limonene, and a bit of Myrcene. The smell is very potent and hard to contain. When smoked it's fruity, spicy, earthy, sour, and piney. This stuff is strong. Not for the novice smoker. Very euphoric. Intense relaxation through a numbing body high. I personally find it great for the evening to increase my appetite for dinner and alleviate pain. Then again before bed to put me to sleep. Serious couch lock at high doses. One of my favorite strains yet... In good company with Mag Landrace, Sojay Haze, and Jet Fuel.

Janiegirl85

Excellent day time strain for pain and nausea. Buds are big, beautiful and full of trichromes as well as a smooth, great taste!

About this brand

Revolution Enterprises is comprised of smart, passionate professionals who share a sense of obligation to implement the highest policy and procedure standards in cannabis markets worldwide. Mission: We cultivate health through the science of cannabis. Vision: Our responsibility is to foster a world where society fully understands the science of cannabis and its medicinal risks and benefits, cannabis businesses uplift communities both economically and socially, people are free to make educated decisions for their own health, and the efficacy of cannabis is maintained through highly regulated and controlled markets.