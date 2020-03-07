Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Luckleberries #59 by Revolution Enterprises
on March 7th, 2020
Just pick up the Luckleberries #59 just hoping it doesn't require a bib and helmet like some of the sativa I've gotten lately
on February 8th, 2020
The description is right on point its cerebral then chills into a relaxing high smoked via live resin it is a treat indeed
on December 7th, 2019
Helped me wind down in the evening and also offer some aid with sleep.