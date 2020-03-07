 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Luckleberries #59

Luckleberries #59

by Revolution Enterprises

Skip to Reviews
4.85
Revolution Enterprises Cannabis Flower Luckleberries #59

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Luckleberries #59 by Revolution Enterprises

5 customer reviews

Show all
4.85

write a review

No2morrow

Just pick up the Luckleberries #59 just hoping it doesn't require a bib and helmet like some of the sativa I've gotten lately

ROGUEGOAT81

The description is right on point its cerebral then chills into a relaxing high smoked via live resin it is a treat indeed

ShivaLo

Helped me wind down in the evening and also offer some aid with sleep.

About this brand

Revolution Enterprises Logo
Revolution Enterprises is comprised of smart, passionate professionals who share a sense of obligation to implement the highest policy and procedure standards in cannabis markets worldwide. Mission: We cultivate health through the science of cannabis. Vision: Our responsibility is to foster a world where society fully understands the science of cannabis and its medicinal risks and benefits, cannabis businesses uplift communities both economically and socially, people are free to make educated decisions for their own health, and the efficacy of cannabis is maintained through highly regulated and controlled markets.