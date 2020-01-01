 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Space Cake Terp Tank Cartridge 0.5g

by Revolution Enterprises

Revolution Enterprises Concentrates Cartridges Space Cake Terp Tank Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Space Cake

Space Cake

Bodhi Seeds’ Space Cake crosses GSC Forum Cut and Snow Lotus. This strain takes the famous GSC to new heights by increasing yield and trichome production thanks to a healthy Snow Lotus male. The flavor profile is still in the cookies realm with creamy flavors that are accompanied by notes of fruit and berries. The potent high leaves you wondering if your feet are touching the ground.

About this brand

Revolution Enterprises is comprised of smart, passionate professionals who share a sense of obligation to implement the highest policy and procedure standards in cannabis markets worldwide. Mission: We cultivate health through the science of cannabis. Vision: Our responsibility is to foster a world where society fully understands the science of cannabis and its medicinal risks and benefits, cannabis businesses uplift communities both economically and socially, people are free to make educated decisions for their own health, and the efficacy of cannabis is maintained through highly regulated and controlled markets.