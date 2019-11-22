 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Spectrum #12

by Revolution Enterprises

5.01
Revolution Enterprises Cannabis Flower Spectrum #12

About this product

Spectrum #12 by Revolution Enterprises

5.01

BethanyRose

It is always a good idea to keep high cbd joints on hand ❤ I've always loved spectrum #12, but now I love it even more! (I've been making joints) The joints make all the difference in the world! With higher thc strains, I microdose, but not with Spectrum #12. Spectrum #12 is a high cbd hybrid strain, coming in at 22:1, it is a cross between Cannatonic and Z7. This strain always helps me feel energized, focused, uplifted, and pain free. Smoking the Spectrum #12 joint, was very smooth and the flower burned so evenly, it was just too perfect. ❤

About this brand

Revolution Enterprises is comprised of smart, passionate professionals who share a sense of obligation to implement the highest policy and procedure standards in cannabis markets worldwide. Mission: We cultivate health through the science of cannabis. Vision: Our responsibility is to foster a world where society fully understands the science of cannabis and its medicinal risks and benefits, cannabis businesses uplift communities both economically and socially, people are free to make educated decisions for their own health, and the efficacy of cannabis is maintained through highly regulated and controlled markets.