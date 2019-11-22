Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Spectrum #12 by Revolution Enterprises
on November 22nd, 2019
It is always a good idea to keep high cbd joints on hand ❤ I've always loved spectrum #12, but now I love it even more! (I've been making joints) The joints make all the difference in the world! With higher thc strains, I microdose, but not with Spectrum #12. Spectrum #12 is a high cbd hybrid strain, coming in at 22:1, it is a cross between Cannatonic and Z7. This strain always helps me feel energized, focused, uplifted, and pain free. Smoking the Spectrum #12 joint, was very smooth and the flower burned so evenly, it was just too perfect. ❤