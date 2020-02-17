 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Twisted Lime OG

by Revolution Enterprises

Twisted Lime OG

About this product

Twisted Lime OG by Revolution Enterprises

KushSnob

It's Sunday night, I've been puffing on the mag landrance all weekend and in the mood to shake it up so I grab a preroll of this twisted lime OG that was gifted to me on Valentine's day (thanks babe 😈) and crack it open and stuff some in my bowl. Not really expecting much, it's shake.. this stuff hits so hard, so fast I am in love. Definitely body numbing, head numbing, head tingling, so relaxed, anxiety, stress, depression gone. Feeling a definite euphoria even. Move over Dos Si Dos mama's got a new love now! Best for after a long day.

Medicinemanpatient1

Smell on point Buds look so beautiful I got the popcorn nugs very nice Put to test worked very nice on body Taste was really good flavor gets stuck in your mouth

Bunch2383

This is a great day or night strain. Revolution breeds some premium cannabis and Twisted Lime OG is yet another one I would give 5 stars, if the flavor were stronger. The effects are super heady at first but will eventually work through the body, relaxing every muscle. Excellent strain for insomnia or pain. Also great if you want to get really high! Highly recommend!!!

About this brand

Revolution Enterprises is comprised of smart, passionate professionals who share a sense of obligation to implement the highest policy and procedure standards in cannabis markets worldwide. Mission: We cultivate health through the science of cannabis. Vision: Our responsibility is to foster a world where society fully understands the science of cannabis and its medicinal risks and benefits, cannabis businesses uplift communities both economically and socially, people are free to make educated decisions for their own health, and the efficacy of cannabis is maintained through highly regulated and controlled markets.