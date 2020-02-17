Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
Twisted Lime OG by Revolution Enterprises
on February 17th, 2020
It's Sunday night, I've been puffing on the mag landrance all weekend and in the mood to shake it up so I grab a preroll of this twisted lime OG that was gifted to me on Valentine's day (thanks babe 😈) and crack it open and stuff some in my bowl. Not really expecting much, it's shake.. this stuff hits so hard, so fast I am in love. Definitely body numbing, head numbing, head tingling, so relaxed, anxiety, stress, depression gone. Feeling a definite euphoria even. Move over Dos Si Dos mama's got a new love now! Best for after a long day.
on January 11th, 2020
Smell on point Buds look so beautiful I got the popcorn nugs very nice Put to test worked very nice on body Taste was really good flavor gets stuck in your mouth
on October 27th, 2019
This is a great day or night strain. Revolution breeds some premium cannabis and Twisted Lime OG is yet another one I would give 5 stars, if the flavor were stronger. The effects are super heady at first but will eventually work through the body, relaxing every muscle. Excellent strain for insomnia or pain. Also great if you want to get really high! Highly recommend!!!