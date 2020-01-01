About this product

This strain is bursting with floral aroma and citrus flavor. Being a slightly Sativa dominant strain, Citrique leaves you uplifted and refreshed, while still feeling relaxed and satisfied. This flower is a sure-fire favorite for patients looking for abundant flavor. You can expect notes of sour lime and terpy lemon. 0.5g. 1:3 indicates that this product is 1 part CBD to 3 parts THC. Shatter is a solid substance, which resembles a honey-colored glass shard. When tapped with a dab tool, it breaks into pieces or “shatters,” making it easy to manipulate and is far less messy than other varieties of concentrates or extracts. X-trates Shatter is made with Ethanol extraction.