Indica

Black D.O.G.

by Revolutionary Clinics

Revolutionary Clinics Cannabis Flower Black D.O.G.

About this strain

Black D.O.G.

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Black D.O.G. by Humboldt Seed Organization is a weighty mixture of two northern California favorites, Blackberry Kush and Emerald Headband. This medium-sized plant expresses dark, nearly black leaves that give way to sticky, dense buds. Its aroma is a mixture of grape, berries, and oil while the effects tend to be relaxing with just a touch of cerebral stimulation. Black D.O.G. has a rapid flowering time of 48-55 days.

About this brand

Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.