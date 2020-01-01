 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Blood Orange Lozenges

Blood Orange Lozenges

by Revolutionary Clinics

Write a review
Revolutionary Clinics Edibles Candy Blood Orange Lozenges

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Rev Clinics Lozenges are a way to get quick effect from a cannabis infused edible. If slowly dissolved under the tongue (sublingual absorption), this product may take effect In 20-30 minutes. Quicker than other types of edibles. Ingredients: Sugar, corn syrup, natural and artificial flavor, color, cannabis distillate. 4 Lozenges per pack. Approximately 25mg per lozenge

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Revolutionary Clinics Logo
Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.