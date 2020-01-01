Blood Orange Lozenges
Rev Clinics Lozenges are a way to get quick effect from a cannabis infused edible. If slowly dissolved under the tongue (sublingual absorption), this product may take effect In 20-30 minutes. Quicker than other types of edibles. Ingredients: Sugar, corn syrup, natural and artificial flavor, color, cannabis distillate. 4 Lozenges per pack. Approximately 25mg per lozenge
