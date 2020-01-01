Blue Dream Pre-roll
About this product
Blue Dream is a classic California hybrid that balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Patient’s have reported this flower can bring motivation and heightened focus good for daytime use. Also, as the effect builds it is known to bring about an ultra-relaxed body effect, leaving you feeling pain free, hazy and totally calm.
